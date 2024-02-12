Russia's MTS Bank plans potential $165 mln spring IPO, sources say

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - MTS Bank, the fintech unit of Russia's largest mobile operator MTS MTSS.MM, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) this spring and could raise up to 15 billion roubles ($165 million), four people close to the matter told Reuters.

Four people said the company was planning to raise up to 15 billion roubles. Another two people said the capital raised would be up to 10-11 billion roubles.

The company eyed a listing in 2022, before Russia's sending its army into Ukraine led to an exodus of Western capital and investors, cooling Russia's equity capital market. The handful of market debuts since have been characterised by small capital raises and retail investor participation.

"As an actively growing bank, we do not exclude various development scenarios, however it is too early to talk about any concrete plans," MTS Bank said in response to a request for comment.

MTS Bank is Russia's 30th largest lender by assets, according to the central bank.

