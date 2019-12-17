Russia's MOEX index hits fresh high, rouble retreats

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's MOEX stock index hit a record high, while the rouble retreated from 18-month peaks on Tuesday, riding a global volatility wave powered by a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

The rouble-based MOEX .IMOEX index climbed to 3,017.9 points, taking its year-to-date advance to more than 27% and extending its earlier gains boosted by the lucrative dividend yields of Russian stocks.

The stock market got support from the Russian central bank's decision to cut the key rate to 6.25%, below the 6.3% level where the Russian stock market's dividend yield averaged over the past 12 months, Otkritie Brokerage said in a note.

The MOEX .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,016.6 points as of 0718 GMT, while the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,519.2 points.

Russian assets were supported by oil prices that, though sliding a fraction lower on Tuesday, remained near a three-month high on expectations that the U.S.-China trade deal would stoke oil demand in the world's biggest economies.

The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 62.53 RUBUTSTN=MCX, stepping away from the 62.15 level it briefly touched on Friday, its strongest since mid-July 2018.

Against the euro, the rouble shed 0.1% to trade at 69.69 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Rosbank, a subsidiary of Societe Generale, said global markets are set to cool down ahead of Christmas and the rouble will retain support from export-focused companies converting their FX revenues to meet month-end taxes in Russia.

"We expected the USD/RUB pair to consolidate within the 62.5-63.2 range by the end of the week, the EUR/RUB (to be) in the range of 69.6-70.3," Rosbank said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

