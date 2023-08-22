Russia's MMK sees no opportunity to buy back shares from non-residents

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer MMK MAGN.MM, controlled by businessman Viktor Rashnikov, sees no possibility of buying back shares from non-resident investors due to Western sanctions, its investor relations manager Ilia Nechaev told Gazprombank Investments.

Sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and subsequent countermeasures by Moscow deprived foreign investors of the ability to trade in Russian securities.

Russian investors account for a significant part of the company's free float, with 1%-1.5% in depositary receipts, but it is difficult to estimate the share of foreigners, Nechaev said.

Analysts at BCS called MMK a possible candidate for a share buyback after Russian retailer Magnit MGNT.MM said on Aug. 10 it had completed a deal to buy back blocked shares from Western investors, the first deal of its kind since Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.

BCS cited MMK's near-zero net debt, recovery of profitability and financial results in 2023, as well as "non-significant" buyout costs of less than $100 million. The share of foreign free-float, according to BCS estimates, is around 2%.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

