Russia's Miratorg reports swine fever outbreak at one of its sites

Olga Popova Reuters
MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest pork producer, privately-held Miratorg, reported on Tuesday an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a site in the Belgorod province in central Russia.

Spread partly by wild boars, ASF is harmless to human beings but is highly contagious among pigs.

The company said it has taken all measures to localise the outbreak.

Last month, Miratorg reported a similar outbreak at another site in the same province.

