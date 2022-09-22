Russia's Mir bank cards continue to work in Turkey, official says

Adds quote, detail

KAZAN, Russia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Mir bank cards continue to work in Turkey, despite some Turkish banks suspending their use, the head of Russia's National Card Payments System said on Thursday.

Russia's central bank vowed last week to push ahead with expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards, despite new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.

"We are not considering the option of completely abandoning the use of Mir cards abroad," Vladimir Komlev said.

However he said that they have decided to remove information about which countries the Mir card works in from their website.

The cards are currently only accepted in a few countries such as Cuba, South Korea, Vietnam and a handful of former Soviet republics.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will convene a top tier economy-focused meeting on Friday at which Russian payment system Mir and possible Western sanctions will be discussed, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Alex Richardson and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.