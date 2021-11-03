World Markets

Russia's Mercury Retail sets IPO price range, implies $12-13 bln market cap

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Olga Popova Reuters
Russia's Mercury Retail Group on Wednesday said the indicative price range for its initial public offering (IPO) has been set at $6-$6.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR), implying a market capitalisation of between $12 and $13 billion.

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters)

The group, which runs two chains of nationwide alcohol and convenience stores, plans to raise between $1.2-$1.3 billion in the offering of up to 200,000,000 GDRs on the Moscow Exchange, with book-building beginning on Wednesday and due to end on or around Nov. 9.

BofA Securities, JP Morgan, SberCIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Gazprombank and Renaissance Capital are acting as joint bookrunners.

