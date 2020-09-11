US Markets
HPE

Russia's Megafon settles dispute with HP over system failure

Contributor
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone operator, has reached an out-of-court settlement with U.S. firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co over system failures in its IT network, the firm told Reuters on Friday.

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone operator, has reached an out-of-court settlement with U.S. firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N over system failures in its IT network, the firm told Reuters on Friday.

The dispute was settled in July and the lawsuit terminated, a Megafon representative said, but refused to disclose further details. Hewlett Packard confirmed the settlement.

Megafon filed a lawsuit in California in 2018, seeking seven times what it paid for IT services in damages after system failures caused network outages in 2016 and 2017.

The mobile operator paid around $28 million for Hewlett Packard's services. Hewlett Packard at the time rejected the charges and promised to defend itself "strongly".

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPE HPQ MFON

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    13 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular