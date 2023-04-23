Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Adds quote

April 23 (Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a on exports to Russia, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.

"In such a case, the grain deal - and many other things that they need - will end for them," he added.

Medvedev, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is Putin's deputy chair at the influential Security Council and heads a government commission on arms production for the war in Ukraine.

The G7 called on Sunday for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of the deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)

