Russia's Mechel won't buy back stake in Elga coal mine

Russian steel and coal producer Mechel has decided not to buy back a stake in its biggest asset, the Elga coal mine in Russia's far east, its creditor Gazprombank, which has held the stake since 2016, said on Tuesday.
