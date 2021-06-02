Russia's May oil, gas condensate output eases to 10.45 mln bpd

Adds detail

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output edged down to 10.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in May from 10.46 million bpd in April, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Wednesday.

Total oil and gas condensate production stood at 44.21 million tonnes in May, versus 42.81 million in April, which was a day shorter, the agency said.

It also said that in the first five months of the year Russian oil exports beyond countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union fell 16% compared with the same period a year earlier, dropping to 85.36 million tonnes, or 4.14 million bpd.

On Tuesday, members of the OPEC+ grouping - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia - agreed to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing supply curbs through July, seeking to balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of Moscow's OPEC+ ties, said the global economy is recovering in comments made at the start of the OPEC+ meeting. He praised the COVID-19 vaccines rollout globally, saying this would increase population mobility.

Still, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM expects oil supplies handled by its network to total 439 million to 440 million tonnes in 2021, down from estimates of 440 million to 450 million tonnes in a previous forecast.

