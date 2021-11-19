Russia's Marathon Group says investment in retailer Magnit is long-term

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment company Marathon Group on Friday said its investment in Russian retailer Magnit MGNT.MM was a long-term one and that it intended to stay with the company for many years.

Marathon is set to become Magnit's major shareholder after lender VTB VTBR.MM announced the sale of its stake in the retailer.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova Editing by Katya Golubkova)

