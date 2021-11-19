MGNT

Russia's Marathon Group says investment in retailer Magnit is long-term

Contributors
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Investment company Marathon Group on Friday said its investment in Russian retailer Magnit was a long-term one and that it intended to stay with the company for many years.

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment company Marathon Group on Friday said its investment in Russian retailer Magnit MGNT.MM was a long-term one and that it intended to stay with the company for many years.

Marathon is set to become Magnit's major shareholder after lender VTB VTBR.MM announced the sale of its stake in the retailer.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGNT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters