Russia's Mail.ru says has no plans to leave joint venture with Sberbank - Ifax

Repeats with no changes to text

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Mail.ru group MAILRq.L said on Tuesday it had no plans to leave its joint venture with Sberbank SBER.MM, the country's largest lender, the Interfax news agency reported.

The comment comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Sberbank and Mail.ru were planning to break up a $1.6 billion tech joint venture.

