Russia's Mail.ru Q3 revenue jumps 19.9% helped by gaming

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.ru MAILRq.L on Monday reported a 19.9% rise in third-quarter revenue as lockdowns boosted gaming though growth slowed from the second quarter as restrictions eased.

Total revenue rose to 26.37 billion roubles ($345 million) helped by a 33.8% jumping in gaming.

The company expects its 2020 revenue in 2020 to reach 103 billion roubles, within the range it forecasted prior to the pandemic.

($1 = 76.4562 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Olga Vyshnevska; editing by Jason Neely)

