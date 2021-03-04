Russia's Mail.ru Group sees 2021 revenue growth of 18-21% to around $1.75 bln

March 4 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.ru MAILRq.L expects revenue to grow by 18-21% to 127-130 billion roubles ($1.72-1.76 billion) in 2021 and its EBITDA margin to increase compared to last year, it said on Thursday.

The company reported that last year's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 25.4% to 7.31 billion roubles ($99.06 million) due to expenses in the games segment and investments in new services.

The company said that fourth quarter net profit was down 68.8% to 1.77 billion roubles, year-on-year.

($1 = 73.8400 roubles)

