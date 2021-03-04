Russia's Mail.ru Group sees 2021 revenue growth of 18-21% to around $1.75 bln

Contributor
Anna Rzhevkina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian internet group Mail.ru expects revenue to grow by 18-21% to 127-130 billion roubles in 2021 and its EBITDA margin to increase compared to last year, it said on Thursday.

March 4 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.ru MAILRq.L expects revenue to grow by 18-21% to 127-130 billion roubles ($1.72-1.76 billion) in 2021 and its EBITDA margin to increase compared to last year, it said on Thursday.

The company reported that last year's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 25.4% to 7.31 billion roubles ($99.06 million) due to expenses in the games segment and investments in new services.

The company said that fourth quarter net profit was down 68.8% to 1.77 billion roubles, year-on-year.

($1 = 73.8400 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; editing by Katya Golubkova)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More