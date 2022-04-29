Russia's Magnit reviews 2022 forecast amid uncertainty

Adds details

April 29 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit said on Friday it was reviewing its full-year forecast due to market uncertainty, as it reported a rise in quarterly revenue to 547.7 billion roubles ($8 billion).

Magnit MGNT.MM said its revenue was 18.5% higher in the first quarter than in the same period a year ago, when accounting for last year's purchase of rival Dixy, which bolstered its store network by 2,500.

In February, Magnit, one of Russia's largest food retailers, reported 2021 revenues of 1.9 trillion roubles ($27.5 billion) and Chief Executive Jan Dunning told Reuters it may be able to increase dividend payments.

But as with all Russian companies, a lot has changed since then, with western nations hitting Moscow with unprecedented sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Magnit earlier on Friday recommended no dividends for 2021.

It then said it was putting its full-year 2022 guidance under review, blaming the uncertain environment.

"Store opening and redesign programmes as well as capital expenditure targets for the current year may be adjusted in the next periods," Magnit said in a statement.

The company pledged to keep developing its e-commerce services and may communicate updated guidance later in the year.

Net income remained flat in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the year-ago period at 10.9 billion roubles ($159.71 million), it said.

Net retail sales increased 18.8% year-on-year when adjusted for the Dixy acquisition to 534.8 billion roubles. Like-for-like sales grew 12% in the quarter, the company added.

($1 = 68.2500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.