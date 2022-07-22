Russia’s macro health hides chronic deficiencies

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Kremlin has long rejected rumours about President Vladimir Putin’s health. Allaying concerns about the state of Russia’s $1.7 trillion economy is more of a challenge. Oil and gas exports and lower imports mean the rouble is strong, giving the central bank scope to further cut rates on Friday. But longer term, Moscow needs much more.

Predictions of the Russian economy’s immediate collapse have proven wrong. True, GDP contracted 4% year-on-year in May. But unemployment fell to a record low. High energy prices have seen European Union countries send https://crea.shinyapps.io/russia_counter $70 billion to Russia for fossil fuels since February. And a decline in imports gave Russia a record current account surplus, also of $70 billion, in the second quarter.

As with Russia’s last major crisis in 2014, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina’s deft monetary management has helped. In the wake of the invasion she doubled interest rates to 20% and instituted capital controls to prevent a run on the banks. The rouble has bounced against the U.S. dollar, enabling her to cut the main interest rate to 9.5%. On Friday she slashed it further to 8%.

The war in Ukraine has shifted Russia’s economy from stagnation to degradation, though. Even the central bank’s July http://www.cbr.ru/statistics/ddkp/mo_br survey of economists forecast a contraction of 6% this year and 1.3% next year, before returning to stagnant rates of growth in 2024 and beyond. Productivity will fall in the long term because sanctions are banning or discouraging the imports of machinery and technology that make production more efficient. Russia could redirect much of the 3 million barrels of oil a day that Europe will stop importing to China and India, but redirecting all the gas will be impossible without new pipelines.

To get the economy onto a steadier path, Russia will need to substitute imports with homemade goods and reverse the slump. But the prognosis isn’t great. Rebalancing requires investment and well-functioning markets, which Putin wasn’t able to achieve in his two decades in power, even when capital markets were buoyant. Corruption and scant respect for the rule of law have long slowed investment, and the war has also exacerbated Russia’s brain drain, leaving it with a poorer and less educated work force. No amount of nifty macro policy will fix those problems any time soon.

Follow @dasha_reuters https://twitter.com/dasha_reuters on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Russia’s central bank cut its key interest rate to 8% from 9.5% on July 22, more than the 50 basis point cut expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 4% but annual consumer inflation was 15.4% as of July 15, down from 15.6% a week earlier, according to the economy ministry.

The rouble weakened to 58 against the dollar by 1038 GMT on July 22. It had been trading at 55 against the dollar on July 21.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.