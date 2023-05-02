News & Insights

Russia's M.Video posts adjusted net loss of 6.7 billion roubles in 2022

May 02, 2023 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by Olga Popova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian electronics retailer M.Video MVID.MM said its adjusted net loss shrunk 10.2% in 2022 to 6.7 billion roubles ($83 million), as overall sales fell because of economic uncertainty.

The company said revenue was down 15.5% to 402.5 billion roubles in results presented under International Accounting Standard 17.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 69.5% to 15.5 billion roubles, the company said.

($1 = 80.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

