Russia's M.Video-Eldorado more than doubles free float in SPO priced at 725 rbls per share

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado MVID.MM on Friday said its secondary public offering was priced at 725 roubles ($9.87) per share and that the group's free float had more than doubled to 24%.

M.Video said on Tuesday the offer of 24,279,174 ordinary shares by its major shareholder Safmar Group would represent 13.5% of its share capital. The company aims to double its gross merchandise volume to $13.5 billion by 2025.

Safmar Group's holding fell to approximately 60%, M.Video said, from around 73.5%. The selling shareholder, not the company, received the cash from the offering, the company said on Tuesday, adding that no other shareholding would be diluted.

"Demand for the offered shares significantly exceeded supply," said Boris Kvasov, co-head of equity capital markets at VTB Capital, one of the joint global coordinators for the deal.

"Russian investors accounted for about half of the total demand, with about a quarter coming from UK investors."

BofA Securities, JP Morgan and UBS Investment Bank were the other joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, M.Video said.

"We are extremely pleased to see the strong interest in the offering from domestic and international investors," said Said Gutseriev, chairman of the group's board of directors.

"I have no doubt that the additional 13.5% of free float will further enhance the company's investment case and help make its shares accessible to a wider range of investors and improve trading liquidity."

Last year, M.Video's adjusted net profit rose 9.3% year-on-year to 12.2 billion roubles while revenue increased 14.4% year-on-year to 417.9 billion roubles.

Shares in M.Video closed at 756.8 roubles per share in Moscow on Thursday.

($1 = 73.4308 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova & Shri Navaratnam)

