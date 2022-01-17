Russia's M.Video-Eldorado appoints Enrique Fernandez as CEO

Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Monday said Enrique Fernandez would become the group's new chief executive on Jan. 18, taking over a role he has held in the past from current CEO Alexander Izosimov.

Under Izosimov's 15 months at the helm, M.Video more than doubled its free float in a secondary public offering and outlined a plan to double its gross merchandise volume (GMV) to 1 trillion roubles in 2025.

"Facing the global turbulence driven by the ongoing pandemic, we have come to the point where the company needs a deep focus on the consumer electronics operational business, which is beyond initial agreements between Alexander and the Board of Directors," Alexander Tynkovan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at M.Video-Eldorado Group, said in a statement.

"Together we came to the decision to discontinue the partnership in the current format," Tynkovan said.

Fernandez led the company in 2016-20 and has been a member of M.Video-Eldorado's board of directors since 2020.

