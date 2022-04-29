Russia's M.Video-Eldorado appoints Aleksei Sukhov as CEO

April 29 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado MVID.MM has appointed Aleksei Sukhov as chief executive from April 26, it said on Friday, replacing Enrique Fernandez only three months after he had taken the helm.

Fernandez will remain on the company's board of directors, M.Video said.

"The changes are aimed at optimising the group's management structure in the current environment and will not affect the efficiency of the business," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

