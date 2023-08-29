Russia's Lukoil: H1 net income at 564.1 bln roubles

Adds analyst forecast, share price, details

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Net profit of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM reached 564.1 billion roubles ($5.88 billion) in the first half of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

This exceeded the consensus forecast of 507 billion roubles by analysts polled by Interfax news agency.

Lukoil, like many Russian companies, did not disclose financial results for 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, net income stood at 302.5 billion roubles, the company said.

Lukoil's shares edged up by 0.35% in late trade on Moscow.

Analysts at Tinkoff and Sinara investment banks said Lukoil held some 1 trillion roubles on deposits by the end of June, enough to pay dividends and buy shares from foreign investors.

Interfax said last week that Lukoil was asking Russian authorities for permission to buy back up to 25% of its shares from foreign investors at a discount of at least 50%.

Many foreign investors have been deprived of the ability to trade in Russian securities because of Western sanctions and Russian counter-measures since Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

"There is not enough data to accurately estimate the amount of interim dividends for the half year, but we believe that they will be about 510 roubles per share," Sinara said in a note.

($1 = 95.9620 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Heinrich)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

