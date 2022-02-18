BP

Russia's Lukoil spends $1.5 bln to raise stake in Azeri gas project

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil has closed a deal to buy a 9.99% stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz natural gas project from Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas for $1.45 billion, it said on Friday.

Lukoil had been set to buy a 15.5% stake from Petronas for $2.25 billion but reduced the transaction after other project shareholders BP BP.L and Azeri SOCAR, claimed their pre-emptive rights.

After Friday's completion of the deal Lukoil owns 19.99% in Shah Deniz, BP as operator controls 29.99%, with TPAO owning 19%, SOCAR 14.35%, NICO 10% and SGC the remaining 6.67%.

