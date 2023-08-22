Russia's Lukoil seeks permission to buy back shares from foreign investors - Ifax cites sources

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Lukoil LKOH.MM is asking Russian authorities for permission to buy back up to 25% of its shares from non-resident investors at a discount of at least 50%, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Lukoil, whose shares rose by almost 6% on the news as of 1318 GMT, intends to pay for the buyback using the group's foreign accounts and would therefore not need to enter Russia's domestic FX market, the sources said.

Lukoil declined to comment.

The offer to buy back shares at a 50% discount, a requirement demanded by the Kremlin, mirrors a proposal first made by retailer Magnit MGNT.MM, which finalised a buyback of its own earlier this month.

Many foreign investors have been deprived of the ability to trade in Russian securities because of Western sanctions and Russian counter-measures since Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

