Russia's Lukoil says oil market is on path to recovery

Contributor
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The oil market is on the path to recovery and demand and supply are balanced, Leonid Fedun, a major shareholder and vice president of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM, said on Tuesday.

Fedun on Monday said the OPEC+ deal aimed at balancing oil markets had a long-term horizon.

