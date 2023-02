MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday that smoke had been detected at a delayed coker unit at its Norsi oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region, but that fire had been extinguished and that the site was operating normally.

(Reporting by Reuters)

