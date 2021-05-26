Russia's Lukoil returns to Q1 net profit after loss last year

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Lukoil LKOH.MM on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit of 157.4 billion roubles ($2.14 billion), as Russia's second largest oil producer rebounded from a loss a year earlier.

It benefited from stronger oil prices and a weaker rouble, Lukoil said.

($1 = 73.5275 roubles)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

