Russia's Lukoil posts net profit of $1.3 bln in Q1 - Interfax

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

May 02, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

May 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Lukoil LKOH.MM posted net profit of 104.3 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a company report.

That was down 21.8% from a net profit of 133.4 billion roubles in the same period of 2022, Interfax said.

($1 = 79.9000 roubles)

