Russia's Lukoil posts net profit of $1.3 bln in Q1 - Interfax

May 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Lukoil LKOH.MM posted net profit of 104.3 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a company report.

That was down 21.8% from a net profit of 133.4 billion roubles in the same period of 2022, Interfax said.

($1 = 79.9000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.