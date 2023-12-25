Russia's Lukoil, Norilsk Nickel cooperate on oil and gas project - Kommersant

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM and oil company LUKOIL LKOH.MM are in the process of creating a large oil and gas project, the daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

The resource base of the project is about 300 billion cubic metres of gas and 70 million metric tons of oil, the newspaper reported, citing sources close to the matter.

The project already includes five sites in the Siberian regions of Krasnoyarsk and the Yamalo-Nenets, the newspaper added.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

