Russia's Lukoil H1 profit up sharply at 520.5 billion roubles

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM said on Monday that its first-half net profit under Russian accounting standards stood at 520.5 billion roubles ($8.3 billion), up from 145.6 billion roubles in the same period of last year.

Lukoil's revenues were up at 1.7 trillion roubles ($27.2 billion) from 910.4 billion roubles posted in January-June last year.

