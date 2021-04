MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Lukoil LKOH.MM is considering a hydrogen project in the Caspian Sea region, a major shareholder and vice president Leonid Fedun said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

