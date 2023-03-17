World Markets

Russia's Lukoil and Italy's Eni win energy rights in offshore Congo project

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

March 17, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Rewrites with winning of bid for energy rights

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil LKOH.MMsaid on Friday it had secured the rights to two of Congo's offshore energy blocks in a joint application with Italy's Eni ENI.MI, Russian news agencies reported.

Lukoil said Congo had accepted an application made with Eni for rights to the Marine 24 and Marine 31 blocks, with Lukoil's share in the project set to be around 43%, Interfax reported, citing a senior Lukoil official.

The Russian company said it was currently agreeing on the final commercial terms for the venture.

Lukoil said oil production at the wider Marine XII project could increase to 1.7 million tonnes per year, from 1 million, while gas output could jump from 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 5.5 bcm.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Diane Craft)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.