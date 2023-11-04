News & Insights

Russia's LNG production seen at around 30 mln t in 2023 - TASS

November 04, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production is seen at around 30 million tons in 2023, the TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

According to the Rosstat statistics office, LNG output in January-September decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to 23.6 million metric tons. LNG production in 2022 totalled 32.5 million tonnes, up 8.1% from 2021.

Russia is seeking to increase production of sea-borne LNG, which could be delivered around the world, as its gas exports via pipelines to Europe are plummeting amid political fallout from Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

