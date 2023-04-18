US Markets

Russia's Lavrov to talk Ukraine grain deal with UN chief next week -Russian envoy

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Mundy

April 18, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters

UNITED NATIONS, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the Ukraine Black Sea export deal with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when they meet in New York next week, Russia’s U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

"Of course, he will be raising that during his bilateral," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

