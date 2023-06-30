Russia's Lavrov says West's attitude on grain deal is 'outrageous'

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday described the West's attitude to the Black Sea grain deal as "outrageous" and lamented the fact that grain was not being exported to the world's poorest countries.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative last July to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports.

Moscow has threatened not to extend the deal beyond July 18 unless a series of demands are met, including the removal of obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports. It says that promises of help with those exports have not materialised.

