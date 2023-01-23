Russia's Lavrov says Black Sea grain deal 'more or less' being fulfilled

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled".

However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit to South Africa, also said that Russia still faced problems exporting its own agricultural products.

(Reporting by Reuters)

