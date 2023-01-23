World Markets

Russia's Lavrov says Black Sea grain deal 'more or less' being fulfilled

Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

January 23, 2023 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled".

However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit to South Africa, also said that Russia still faced problems exporting its own agricultural products.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.