Russia's Lavrov: we are ready to negotiate on grain with Ukraine and Turkey

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

