Russia's Komsomolsky refinery to halt gasoline, diesel sales due to maintenance -traders

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Rosneft's ROSN.MM Komsomolsky oil refinery in Russia's Far East will stop selling gasoline and diesel starting from March 9 on a commodity exchange due to maintenance, traders said on Monday, amid the country's plans to reduce its crude oil output.

Traders said the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange notified them about the fuel sales suspension by the refinery last week.

Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The fuel sales suspension coincides with Russia's decision to reduce its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March.

According to its annual schedule, the refinery was due to conduct maintenance on its key primary unit from Sept. 1 until Oct. 28.

Last year, the refinery processed almost 5 million tonnes (100,000 bpd) of oil.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

