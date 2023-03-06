ROSN

Russia's Komsomolsky refinery to halt gasoline, diesel sales due to maintenance -traders

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Rosneft's ROSN.MM Komsomolsky oil refinery in Russia's Far East will stop selling gasoline and diesel starting from March 9 on a commodity exchange due to maintenance, traders said on Monday, amid the country's plans to reduce its crude oil output.

Traders said the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange notified them about the fuel sales suspension by the refinery last week.

Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The fuel sales suspension coincides with Russia's decision to reduce its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March.

According to its annual schedule, the refinery was due to conduct maintenance on its key primary unit from Sept. 1 until Oct. 28.

Last year, the refinery processed almost 5 million tonnes (100,000 bpd) of oil.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.