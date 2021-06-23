Russia's key rate could be above 6% some time next year, says c.bank

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's key interest rate could be above 6% some time next year, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Wednesday, after the bank hiked the rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% earlier this month.

Zabotkin said the bank would raise its inflation and economic growth forecasts on July 23, when it will hold the next rate-setting meeting.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

