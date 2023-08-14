Russia's July seaborne oil product exports up m/m -sources and Reuters calculations

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia's seaborne oil product exports in July rose by 3.8% month on month to 10.533 million metric tons as seasonal refinery maintenance slowed down, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Last month, the country's offline primary oil refining capacity was at 2.458 million tons, down 37.3% from June, according to the data and Reuters calculations.

Fuel exports via the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga on a daily basis in July increased by 13.4% month on month to 6.016 million tons, data from market sources showed.

Oil product exports via Russia's Black Sea and Azov Sea ports in July declined by 11.5% to 3.707 million tons from 4.053 million in June.

Oil product export loadings at Russia's Far East ports rose by 25.9% from June on a daily basis to 747,600 tons, data from sources and Reuters calculations showed.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

