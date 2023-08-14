News & Insights

World Markets

Russia's July seaborne oil product exports up m/m -sources and Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

August 14, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia's seaborne oil product exports in July rose by 3.8% month on month to 10.533 million metric tons as seasonal refinery maintenance slowed down, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Last month, the country's offline primary oil refining capacity was at 2.458 million tons, down 37.3% from June, according to the data and Reuters calculations.

Fuel exports via the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga on a daily basis in July increased by 13.4% month on month to 6.016 million tons, data from market sources showed.

Oil product exports via Russia's Black Sea and Azov Sea ports in July declined by 11.5% to 3.707 million tons from 4.053 million in June.

Oil product export loadings at Russia's Far East ports rose by 25.9% from June on a daily basis to 747,600 tons, data from sources and Reuters calculations showed.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.