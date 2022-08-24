Russia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 mln bpd -stats office

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russia's July oil and gas condensate output was 10.76 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 10.70 million bpd in June, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

Rosstat also said that production of oil excluding gas condensate stood at 42.2 million tonnes last month, up from 40.7 million tonnes in June, which is a day shorter.

It also said that production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.3 million tonnes in July, up 25% year on year but down 7% from June.

LNG production for January to July reached 19.1 million tonnes, up 9.6% from the same period in 2021.

Natural gas output stood at 36.5 billion cubic metres last month, 24.5% less than in July 2021 and 6.9% down from June 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

