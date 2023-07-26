News & Insights

Russia's January-June gas output down 10%, Kommersant reports

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

July 26, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's natural gas production in the first half of the year fell by almost 10% to 330 billion cubic metres (bcm), the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the statistics, as exports fell.

Gas output in June fell by 4.5% year on year to 44.8 bcm, it reported, with production from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM down by around 14.8% to 24.9 bcm.

Gazprom's output for the first six months of the year fell by almost a fifth to 204.7 bcm, the newspaper reported.

Gazprom did not reply to a request for immediate comment.

Russia classified or cut down on publishing various statistics last year.

It has seen a decline in production and exports since the start of what Moscow calls its special military operation, which began in Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.