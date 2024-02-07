News & Insights

Russia's January budget deficit shrinks to 0.2% of GDP

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

February 07, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

Adds detail from paragraph 4 onwards

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia's January budget deficit stood at 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), more than five times smaller than the same month of 2023, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as revenues jumped by 76.6% and spending eased.

Moscow expects budget revenues and expenditure to sharply increase this year. The ministry is planning to spend 36.7 trillion roubles ($402.9 billion) over the year, according to its budget plan, and attract 35.1 trillion in revenues as it records a deficit of 0.9% of GDP for 2024.

Russia has been funnelling ever more resources towards its military and the defence industry since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Spending on defence and security combined is set to reach around 40% of all budget expenditure this year.

Expenditure in January was 13.2% lower than the same month last year, at 2.7 trillion roubles. In January 2023, Russia had recorded a deficit of 1.65 trillion roubles, or 1% of GDP.

Heavy spending in early 2023 left many analysts predicting a huge budget deficit last year, but high oil prices and Russia's success in evading Western efforts to significantly curb its energy revenues boosted Moscow's prospects.

Russia's main sources of covering its budget deficit are domestic borrowing and the National Wealth Fund (NWF), Moscow's rainy day stash of accumulated energy revenues.

($1 = 91.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Miral Fahmy)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.