Russia's Jan-Sept current account surplus drops 79.1% y/y to $40.9 bln

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus shrank to $40.9 billion in January-September, a year-on-year decrease of 79.1%, the central bank said on Tuesday, but continuing to show signs of slight recovery.

The current account surplus hit a record high $227.4 billion in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

But oil and gas revenues, the lifeblood of Russia's economy, were down 34.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of this year, which the finance ministry has put down to lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.

Slumping exports are gradually recovering, however, which last month led the central bank to raise its 2023 current account surplus forecast to $45 billion from $26 billion previously.

The current account, a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers and what flows back out, had recorded a $196 billion surplus in January-September 2022.

The decline in 2023 has put significant pressure on the rouble, which tumbled to an over 18-month low against the dollar on Monday and has forced the central bank into a series of rate hikes to 13%.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect another interest rate increase later this month.

