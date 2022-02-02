Russia's Jan output of oil, gas condensate rises to 11 mln bpd

Adds details

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian output of oil and gas condensate C-RU-OUT rose in January to 11 million barrels per day (bpd), a level unseen since April 2020, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report on Wednesday that cited energy ministry data.

Russia has been restoring its oil output in tandem with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, amid a recovery in demand, which had been dented by the pandemic.

Russian oil and gas condensate production rose last month from 10.90 million bpd in December. In tonnes, production was 46.53 million in January, Interfax said, up from 46.11 million in December.

In April 2020, Russia agreed to reduce its oil production by more than 2 million bpd, an unprecedented voluntary cut, along with other leading oil producers and the OPEC. Its oil and gas condensate production stood then at over 11.3 million bpd.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of Moscow's ties with OPEC+, had said the country would recover its oil production by May 2022, a view challenged by some analysts, who said it would be difficult to restore oil wells, shut as part of efforts to curb output.

OPEC+ will meet later on Wednesday to decide on its production policy. The group is widely expected to keep its output rising by 400,000 bpd each month.

Interfax said Russian oil exports outside ex-Soviet Union rose to 19.76 million tonnes (4.67 million bpd) last month, up 13.3% from the year-earlier period.

It also said natural gas production edged up by 1.1% year-on-year to 69.4 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries, including to China, fell by 41.3% year-on-year in January to 11.4 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said its gas output for the period edged up by 1% to 47.4 bcm.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

