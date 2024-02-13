Russia's Jan current account surplus rises 18.5% y/y to $6.4 bln -cenbank

Adds detail from paragraph two

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus rose to $6.4 billion in January, up 18.5% from the same month a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

But lower oil prices and Western sanctions cut Moscow's energy revenues by 23.9% in 2023 as, combined with an uptick in defence spending, Russia recorded a budget deficit of 1.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) and a current account surplus of $50.6 billion.

At one point last year, the central bank had forecast a current account surplus of just $26 billion, before higher export revenues in the second half of 2023 fostered a relative recovery.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late January forecast a small rebound in this year's current account surplus - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - to $71.5 billion.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Marrow and Marina Bobrova; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ros Russell)

