Russia's invasion of Ukraine will speed up green energy agenda-Italgas CEO

Recasts with CEO comments

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to speed up efforts to develop green energy sources to replace fossil fuels, the head of Italy's top gas distributor Italgas IG.MI said on Thursday.

"We will see an acceleration of some of the initiatives that were already in place but going at a slow pace," CEO Paolo Gallo said in a conference call on full-year results.

He said he expected a significant ramp up over the next few years in the production of biomethane and green hydrogen which could be easily blended with natural gas in the Italgas network.

Italgas will be the only gas distributor in the world with a fully digital network by the end of this year able to accept different kinds of gas, he said.

Russia is the European Union's top gas supplier. Its invasion of Ukraine has sharpened concerns about supply disruptions, sending governments scrambling for alternative sources as prices skyrocket.

Italy, which sources 40% of its gas imports from Russia, has stepped up its efforts to find alternative pipeline flows and infrastructure to take larger amounts of liquefied natural gas.

"If the LNG flow increases we are ready to accept (part of) it," Gallo said. Italgas has a network of 55 small LNG tanks on the island of Sardinia whch will increase to 69 by year end.

Earlier on Thursday Italgas, which runs around 74,000 kilometres of regulated gas pipelines, reported a 4.1% increase in core profits in 2021 when it ramped up investments to record levels.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 06 80307737;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.