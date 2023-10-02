Russia's InterRAO starts restricting electricity supplies to China

Adds detail, background from paragraph 3 onwards

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian state energy holding InterRAO IRAO.MM on Monday said it had started restricting electricity supplies to China while negotiations about price rises are ongoing.

InterRAO last week said it would raise electricity prices by 7% for customers in some countries as a result of new export duties that came into force on Oct. 1, and limit, or cut off, supplies if customers refused to accept.

The countries affected were China, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia, InterRAO said last week.

China is now the biggest market for electricity exports from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union, which groups Russia and several other former Soviet states.

"Talks with China are continuing, we are starting partial restrictions from today," an InterRAO representative told Reuters.

Mongolia had agreed to price rises following negotiations, the representative said.

Russia last month announced the introduction of export duties linked to the rouble exchange rate on a wide range of goods, though with exceptions, including oil and gas. The rate will be from 4% to 7% if the rouble is weaker than 80 per dollar. It is currently trading at 98.36 to the dollar.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

