Russia's international bondholders still waiting for key coupon payment - source

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Some holders of Russia's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds who were due to receive a coupon payment on Wednesday have still not received the funds, according to a source.

Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupons on two of its international bonds on March 16 though there is a 30-day grace period on the payment.

A European-based holder of the bonds said the payment had not yet arrived. Earlier on Thursday, Taiwanese holders of the issue also said they have yet to receive interest payments.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday Moscow had made the payment which had reached the correspondent American bank, and it was now down to Washington to clarify whether settlement is possible.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao, writing by Karin Strohecker)

