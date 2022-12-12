Russia's Ingosstrakh: no plans to offer insurance to new clients after Dec. 5 restrictions

December 12, 2022 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian insurer Ingosstrakh INGSI.MM said on Monday it has no plans to expand its Protection and Indemnity (P&I) insurance portfolio by offering the policies to new clients, who may lose coverage from international P&I clubs after restrictions came into force on Dec. 5.

"We are not willing and will not provide short-term P&I coverage for vessels caught up by the new Turkish regulations at the mouth of the Bosphorus," it said.

It also said that the company was interested in "long-term relations with reputable clients that operate in full compliance with the applicable legislation".

