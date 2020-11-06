Commodities

Russia's inflation to exceed central bank target in Nov -economy ministry

Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia is seen accelerating to 4.1-4.2% in November, climbing above the central bank's 4% target on the back of the rouble's recent weakening, the economy ministry said on Friday.

In month-on-month terms, inflation is seen at 0.4% in November.

In October, Russia's annual inflation picked up to 4% from 3.7% in September, which in theory may limit the room for further monetary policy easing.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

